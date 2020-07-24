Creative Planning Sells 10,184 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,843,000 after acquiring an additional 490,600 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,270,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189,899 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.93. 86,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

