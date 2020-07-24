Creative Planning Sells 10,385 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $25,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

ICF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,894 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

