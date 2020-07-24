Creative Planning Sells 2,301 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $81,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.33. 16,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

