Creative Planning Sells 52,657 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,657 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 465,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.77. 5,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

