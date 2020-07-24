Creative Planning Sells 63,870 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,870 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,718. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

