Creative Planning Sells 781,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,369,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $450,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.75. 606,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,294,498. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.