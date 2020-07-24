Credit Suisse Group Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $155.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.81. 131,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

