Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.35.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 9,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,715. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. NuVasive’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $190,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

