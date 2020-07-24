Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 10,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,334. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.88. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $24,834,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 333,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

