Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Shares of CPIX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,619. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

