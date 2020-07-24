Dai Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.03 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $276.90 million and $17.03 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.46 or 0.01894590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00198891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00116226 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 269,407,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,877,644 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bibox, DDEX, OasisDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

