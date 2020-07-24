Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $203.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is expected to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), shareholder-friendly policies and inorganic activities, going forward. Also, the pandemic-induced demand for certain products might benefit the company in the second quarter. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for Danaher have been increased for the second quarter and 2020. However, Danaher expects core revenues to decline 10% to flat year over year in the second quarter of 2020. Also, businesses in Western Europe and North America will be hit badly, on a sequential basis, due to the pandemic. Further, high debt levels, woes related to unfavorable movements in foreign currencies and rise in costs and expenses might be concerning in the quarters ahead.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.20.

DHR stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.66. The company had a trading volume of 108,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

