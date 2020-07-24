Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

DAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 37,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. Danaos has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Danaos by 74.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

