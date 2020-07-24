Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.02. 4,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $168.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

