Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 6,290 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Ingles Markets worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3,579.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 1,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,461. The stock has a market cap of $838.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMKTA. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

