Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.