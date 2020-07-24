Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Watsco worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $232.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

