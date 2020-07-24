Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Park National worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 54.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 77.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter.

Park National stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,001. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

