Denali Advisors LLC Buys 35,300 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of BancFirst worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

