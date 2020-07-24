Denali Advisors LLC Buys 97,500 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2,321.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 235,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6,430.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 864,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 851,292 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

ACGL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,513. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

