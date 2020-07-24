Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dover by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Dover by 634.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,862. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.