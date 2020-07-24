Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Steris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Steris by 471.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Steris by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.05. 9,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,446. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

