Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,571 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,490,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,484,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,760,000 after purchasing an additional 949,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

