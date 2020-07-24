Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,870. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $86.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

