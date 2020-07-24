Denali Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National General by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in National General by 90,517.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National General by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in National General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National General stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 19,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,279. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

NGHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

