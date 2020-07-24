Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,395,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,512,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,372,000 after buying an additional 749,835 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 1,694,105 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Athene by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,329,000 after purchasing an additional 955,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.38. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

