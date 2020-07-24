Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,944,000 after purchasing an additional 837,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $3,566,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,135 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $41.18. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,730. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

