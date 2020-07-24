Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Bancshares by 139.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 27.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 351,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 74,797 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 61,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,121. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

