Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SkyWest worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 33.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 962.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,765. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Sidoti increased their price target on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

