Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,364. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.