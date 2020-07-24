Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of National Western Life Group worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NWLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $200.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,110. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.11. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.50.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

