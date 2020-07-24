Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 9,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

