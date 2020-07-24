Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,396. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

