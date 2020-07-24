Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Greif by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Greif by 40.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Greif stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

