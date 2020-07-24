Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after acquiring an additional 326,342 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 186,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,906. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CSFB boosted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock worth $7,027,004 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

