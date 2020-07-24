Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 683,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 445,925 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $3,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 129,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $1,068,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.71. 13,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $799.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.34. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

