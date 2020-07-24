Denali Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. 1,002,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,381,472. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

