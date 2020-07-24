Denali Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 255,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756,954. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.