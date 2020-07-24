Denali Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 27.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Innoviva by 50.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.