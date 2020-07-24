Denali Advisors LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Gray Television by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 33.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 16,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,346. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

