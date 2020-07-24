Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 519,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.