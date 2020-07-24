Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,611,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 25,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.