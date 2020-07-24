Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,222. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

