Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $42.79. 919,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,016,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

