Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of TowneBank worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

TOWN stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.43. 4,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,753. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

