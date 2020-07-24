Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,013. The stock has a market cap of $636.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.09. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

