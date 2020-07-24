Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,010 shares during the quarter. AFLAC comprises about 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 70,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,087. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

