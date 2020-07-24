Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Genpact worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $131,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $407,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 47.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 688,537 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.74. 14,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

