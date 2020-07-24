Denali Advisors LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Lear accounts for about 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lear worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

