Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.53. 412,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $201.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.41. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

